* Monthly headline rate down to 0.3 percent year-on-year
* Core inflation 0.8 pct vs 0.9 in August
* Euro falls against dollar after release
(Updates with core inflation figure revised by Eurostat)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Euro zone inflation slowed
again in September as some food and energy prices fell, a first
estimate showed, reinforcing expectations the ECB will ease
policy further and sending the euro to a two-year low.
Eurostat said on Tuesday that consumer prices in the 18
countries sharing the euro rose 0.3 percent year-on-year, less
than the 0.4 percent increases seen in August and July. The
September reading was in line with market forecasts.
The European Central Bank wants to keep headline inflation
at just under 2 percent over the medium term. Persistently low
price growth underscores the difficulty of hitting that target
while the euro zone economy continues to stagnate.
The euro sank below $1.26 for the first time since
September 2012 after the data, hitting a low of $1.25715 on
trading platform EBS and down almost 1 percent on the day.
Euro zone shares rose on expectations the ECB will introduce
new stimulus measures to boost the region's flagging economy.
"With actual output below potential and weak wage growth in
many euro zone countries, inflation will remain subdued," said
Tomas Holinka, economist at Moody's Analytics.
"The euro area economy stalled in the second quarter and the
recovery prospects are fading. With tougher sanctions against
Russia, risks are weighted to the downside.
"The euro zone's weaker than expected performance fuels
uncertainty about economic recovery and fears about the threat
of deflation," he added.
Unprocessed food prices fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in
September and energy was 2.4 percent cheaper.
What the European Central Bank calls core inflation - a
measure stripping out these two volatile components - was 0.8
percent year-on-year, slowing from 0.9 percent in August.
Eurostat initially reported core inflation of 0.7 percent
but later revised its figure, citing a rounding error.
To accelerate price growth, the ECB has cut the cost of
borrowing to almost zero, offered further cheap loans to banks
and pledged to buy repackaged debt. ECB President Mario Draghi
has emphasised that it could do even more.
But going for full-blown quantitative easing, by adding
government bonds to the ECB's shopping list, would be
politically difficult because of stiff opposition in Germany,
the euro zone's biggest and most powerful economy.
Draghi is expected to give further details of ECB plans to
buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds when the bank's
governing council meets in Naples on Thursday. Investors do not
expect new policy decisions yet, after the bank cut all three of
its main interest rates in early September.
Draghi has, in the meantime, sought to put the ball back in
the court of governments, saying that the central bank cannot
single-handedly turn around the bloc's economy, and that
countries need to make reforms.
The ECB's job may be made easier by a weakening euro, which
has broken below its 2013 lows and is down almost 9 percent from
the peak it hit against the dollar in May.
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell in Frankfurt; Editing
by Catherine Evans)