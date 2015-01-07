BRUSSELS Jan 7 Euro zone consumer prices fell
by more than expected in December because of much cheaper
energy, a first estimate by the European statistic office showed
in data that is likely to trigger the European Central Bank's
government bond buying programme.
Eurostat said inflation in the 18 countries using the euro
in December was -0.2 percent year-on-year, down from 0.3 percent
year-on-year in November. The last time euro zone inflation was
negative was in October 2009, when it was -0.1 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a -0.1 percent
year-on-year fall in prices. The ECB wants to keep inflation
below but close to 2 percent over the medium term.
Eurostat said that core inflation, which excludes the
volatile energy and unprocessed food prices, was stable at 0.7
percent year-on-year in December -- the same level as in
November and October.
But energy prices plunged 6.3 percent year-on-year last
month and unprocessed food was 1.0 percent cheaper, pulling down
the overall index despite a 1.2 percent rise in the cost of
services.
The ECB is concerned that a prolonged period of very low
inflation could change inflation expectations of consumers and
make them hold back their purchases in the hope of even lower
prices, triggering deflation.
Because the ECB's interest rates are already at rock bottom,
the bank is preparing a programme of printing money to buy
government bonds on the secondary market to inject even more
cash into the economy, boost demand and make prices rise faster.
Economists expect the decision to launch such a bond buying
programme could be made as soon as the ECB's next meeting on
January 22.
"We are in technical preparations to adjust the size, speed
and compositions of our measures early 2015, should it become
necessary to react to a too long period of low inflation. There
is unanimity within the Governing Council on this," ECB
President Mario Draghi said on January 1.
Inflation in the euro zone has below 1 percent -- or what
the ECB calls the danger zone -- since October 2013.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)