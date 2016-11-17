BRUSSELS Nov 17 Euro zone consumer price growth
accelerated slightly in October as expected thanks to more
expensive services and smaller energy price falls, data from the
European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Thursday.
Eurostat confirmed its earlier estimate that inflation last
month was 0.5 percent year-on-year, up from 0.4 percent in
September and 0.2 percent in August. On a monthly basis prices
went up 0.2 percent in October.
The biggest upward push on the index came from rising prices
in restaurants and cafes, which added 0.07 points to the final
reading and from higher rents, which added 0.04 points.
Cheaper vegetables and gas subtracted 0.06 points and 0.12
points respectively from the final year-on-year number in
October.
Overall the prices of services in the 19 countries sharing
the euro rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in October, the same as
in the previous two months.
Without the volatile components of unprocessed food and
energy, inflation was 0.1 percent month-on-month and 0.7 percent
year-on-year, a slight deceleration from the 0.8 percent annual
price growth in the previous five months.
The European Central Bank wants to keep inflation below, but
close to 2 percent over the medium terms and is buying euro zone
government bonds on the secondary market to inject cash into the
banking system and make banks lend more to the real economy to
boost inflation closer to its target.
