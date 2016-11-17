BRUSSELS Nov 17 Euro zone consumer price growth accelerated slightly in October as expected thanks to more expensive services and smaller energy price falls, data from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Thursday.

Eurostat confirmed its earlier estimate that inflation last month was 0.5 percent year-on-year, up from 0.4 percent in September and 0.2 percent in August. On a monthly basis prices went up 0.2 percent in October.

The biggest upward push on the index came from rising prices in restaurants and cafes, which added 0.07 points to the final reading and from higher rents, which added 0.04 points.

Cheaper vegetables and gas subtracted 0.06 points and 0.12 points respectively from the final year-on-year number in October.

Overall the prices of services in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in October, the same as in the previous two months.

Without the volatile components of unprocessed food and energy, inflation was 0.1 percent month-on-month and 0.7 percent year-on-year, a slight deceleration from the 0.8 percent annual price growth in the previous five months.

The European Central Bank wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2 percent over the medium terms and is buying euro zone government bonds on the secondary market to inject cash into the banking system and make banks lend more to the real economy to boost inflation closer to its target. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Francesco Guarascio)