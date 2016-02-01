LONDON Feb 1 Signs that oil prices may be stabilising above $30 a barrel have so far failed to lift long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone, suggesting investors increasingly doubt the European Central Bank will meet its inflation target.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which shows where markets expect 2026 euro zone inflation forecasts to be in 2021, is trading around 1.52 percent and holding near its lowest levels since January 2015.

The ECB's favoured gauge of inflation expectations has tracked oil prices closely in recent months, but in the past week the relationship between the two has weakened. tmsnrt.rs/1nYFBeX

Brent crude, the global benchmark, has gained about 8 percent in the past week, yet inflation expectations have moved back to levels seen early last year -- just before the ECB announced it would embark on quantitative easing, with the aim of boosting inflation.

"The implication here is that markets increasingly doubt the ECB will be able to meet its inflation mandate, not just over the coming years but also over the coming decade," said ING senior rates strategist Martin Van Vliet.

"The behaviour of five-year, five-year inflation since the ECB meeting is somewhat at odds with what we saw after the October ECB meeting at which (ECB president Mario) Draghi also hinted at further easing, and when the five-year, five-year rate rallied," he said.

At its meeting on Jan. 21, the ECB suggested it could ease monetary policy again soon. Since then money markets have fully priced in a 10 basis point cut in the deposit rate in March to minus 0.40 percent, and another by July.

On Friday, the Bank of Japan unexpectedly cut a key interest rate to below zero, highlighting the challenges major central banks face in stoking inflation when oil prices are low. A slowdown in China and a weaker Chinese currency are adding to downward price pressures globally.

The five-year, five-year forward is down more than 15 basis points since the start of the year and is well below the ECB's inflation target of close to 2 percent.

A pick-up in the euro may also be weighing on inflation expectations.

The single currency has firmed 2.7 percent from where it stood just before the ECB cut interest rates deeper into negative territory on Dec. 3, to about $1.09.

"Euro/dollar is a bit higher and there is higher uncertainty regarding the global economy, said Alexander Aldinger, a rate strategist at Bayerische Landesbank. (Graphic by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Catherine Evans)