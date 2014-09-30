BRUSSELS, Sept 30 The European Union's
statistics office slightly revised upward its September core
consumer price inflation estimate to 0.8 percent year-on-year
from the 0.7 percent it announced earlier on Tuesday, down from
0.9 percent in August.
The headline inflation estimate for September remains
unchanged at 0.3 percent year-on-year, down from 0.4 percent in
August, Eurostat said. An official at the EU agency said the
revision to core inflation, which excludes energy and
unprocessed food prices, was due to a rounding error.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)