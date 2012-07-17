By Jan Strupczewski
| BRUSSELS, July 17
BRUSSELS, July 17 The euro zone will have to get
powers to limit the debt issuance of its members, intervene in
national budgets and change national policies to build a deeper
economic union, ECB Executive Board Member Joerg Asmussen said
on Tuesday.
"The core of the current debate about the future of economic
union has a name: the further sharing of sovereignty," Asmussen
said in a speech prepared for a seminar of the European Policy
Centre in Brussels.
"It means endowing the euro area with the power to
effectively prevent and correct unsustainable policies in every
euro area member state," he said.
"Concretely, this would imply that a euro area authority
would have competence to limit countries' ability to issue debt
and have intervention rights into national budgets, and to
compel member states to correct their policies, be that in the
fiscal, structural and financial fields," he said.
Euro zone leaders agreed in June to start work on a banking,
fiscal and economic union, which could complete the existing
monetary union and prevent future debt crises.
Details of the first steps in the deeper integration
process, which is likely to take 10 years, are to be discussed
over the next six months.
The prospect of deeper integration in the euro zone
signalled by that debate would help reassure investors that the
euro was here to stay since the euro zone would be integrating
rather than disintegrating.
"It is a clear signal to the markets: underestimate the
degree of political commitment to the single currency at your
own risk," Asmussen said.
He also said the European Union and its institutions had to
become tougher with countries that were too slow to address
their economic problems and in this way threatened the economies
of others.
He said excessive politeness and reluctance to intervene in
the policies of euro zone countries had hampered the
implementation of reforms in the European Union.
"This lack of peer pressure among decision-makers has real
costs -- as we had to learn painfully during this crisis,"
Asmussen said.
"And, it seems, the lesson still has not been learnt
completely: deadlines for the correction of excessive deficits
are being relaxed; the corrective tools that are available even
under the new procedures are simply not being used, as the cases
of Spain and Cyprus in the recently conducted macroeconomic
imbalance procedure illustrate.
"If mutual surveillance is meant to be effective, this needs
to change," Asmussen said.
"We cannot afford to allow some euro area countries to run
policies which create a burden on others and destabilise the
whole of the Economic and Monetary Union," he said.
Asmussen stressed that the deeper euro area integration
could only be sustainable if it had democratic support and
accountability.
He said one way to do that was to involve strongly the
national parliaments, which would debate the economic policy
advice given to countries by the European Union's executive arm,
the European Commission.
Euro zone leaders want the ECB to take over the supervision
of banks in the euro zone as a first step to setting up a joint
deposit guarantee scheme and a bank resolution fund.
Asmussen said the ECB was ready to play the role of a euro
zone bank supervisor.
"But it is of utmost importance that this framework allows
the ECB to act with effectiveness, independence and without
risks to its reputation," he said. "We will need strict
arrangements to safeguard the independence of the ECB's monetary
policy."
"To say that the task ahead is complex is probably the
understatement of the year. But we have to get it right. Even if
it means that we need more time."