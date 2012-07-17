* Asmussen urges sharing sovereignty to confront crisis
* Says markets should not underestimate political will
By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, July 17 Euro zone countries need to
build a deeper economic union, diluting national polices in
favour of centralised powers to intervene in national budgets
and prevent countries issuing too much debt, a European Central
bank ratesetter said.
Euro zone leaders hope a commitment to deeper integration,
even if it is a decade-long project, will reassure investors who
are worried about a break-up of the single currency zone that
the euro is here to stay.
"The core of the current debate about the future of economic
union has a name: the further sharing of sovereignty," European
Central Bank Executive Board Member Joerg Asmussen told
diplomats and economists at an event in Brussels.
Euro zone leaders agreed in June to start work on a banking,
fiscal and economic union, which could complete the existing
monetary union and help stave off future debt crises, embarking
on what they hope is a new phase in the European project.
"It means endowing the euro area with the power to
effectively prevent and correct unsustainable policies in every
euro area member state," he said.
"This would imply that a euro area authority would have
competence to limit countries' ability to issue debt and have
intervention rights into national budgets, and to compel member
states to correct their policies, be that in the fiscal,
structural and financial fields."
Details of the first steps in the deeper integration process
are to be discussed over the next six months.
"It is a clear signal to the markets: underestimate the
degree of political commitment to the single currency at your
own risk," Asmussen said.
He said the euro zone would not be able to have a central
budget comparable in size to that of the United States anytime
soon, although the bloc's permanent rescue fund was "a good
starting point" for a fiscal authority.
"For the foreseeable we will not reach a budget size
comparable to the US. The EU budget is 1 percent of GDP,
compared to 20, or 25 percent of GDP in the United States," he
said.
IRELAND ON TRACK
He also said the European Union and its institutions had to
become tougher with countries that were too slow to address
their economic problems and threatened the economies of others.
"This lack of peer pressure among decision-makers has real
costs -- as we had to learn painfully during this crisis,"
Asmussen said. "If mutual surveillance is meant to be effective,
this needs to change," he said.
But a deeper euro area integration could only be sustainable
if it had democratic support and accountability, with national
parliaments debating the economic policy advice given to
countries by the European Union's executive arm, the European
Commission.
Euro zone leaders want the ECB to take over the supervision
of banks in the euro zone as a first step to setting up a joint
deposit guarantee scheme and a bank resolution fund.
Asmussen said the ECB was ready to play the role of a euro
zone bank supervisor.
"But it is of utmost importance that this framework allows
the ECB to act with effectiveness, independence and without
risks to its reputation," he said.
Asked about Ireland's financial future, Asmussen said the
international bailout was sufficient and the country had no need
for more time to return to financial markets.
"I see clear indications that the country is managing to get
along with the existing programme," Asmussen said.
Ireland was rescued with a 85 billion euro ($103.81 billion)
bailout in 2010 and hopes to return to bond markets at the end
of next year.