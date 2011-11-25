* Rapid moves on euro zone integration may open way for ECB
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 A push by euro zone
countries towards very close fiscal integration could give the
European Central Bank the necessary room for manoeuvre to
dramatically scale up euro zone bond purchases and stabilise
markets, euro zone officials said.
The ECB, which cannot directly finance governments, has been
buying Italian and Spanish bonds on the secondary market since
August to try to keep down borrowing costs for the euro zone's
third and fourth largest economies and contain the spreading of
Europe's sovereign debt problem.
The ECB says it buys the bonds because the current market
gyrations impede the transmission of the central bank's monetary
policy decisions, but the purchases are relatively small --
recently only 5-8 billion euros worth of bonds a week.
Despite the purchases and a new, technocrat government in
Rome, Italian 10-year bond yields jumped to 7.41 percent on
Friday, versus 7.18 on Thursday and up from 6.1 percent at the
start of November.
Economists see such levels as unsustainable, raising the
possibility that Italy will be effectively cut off from markets
and be forced to seek emergency lending from the euro zone and
the International Monetary Fund.
Spain is in a similar situation, and its new centre-right
government, due to be officially sworn in in mid-December, is
considering applying for international aid, sources close to the
party told Reuters on Friday.
"We are not far from a point when the disruption in the
markets is so big that monetary policy transmission does not
work at all," said one euro zone official involved in shaping
the euro zone's policy response to the crisis.
"If the ECB has the assurance that we are moving towards a
fiscal union, they could be ready to go all out," he said.
Such tight fiscal integration is already being considered by
France and Germany, with Berlin even pushing to change the
European Union treaty to be able to sue a country for breach of
EU budget rules in the European Court of Justice.
The European Commission, the EU executive arm, put forward
proposals on Wednesday to grant it intrusive powers of approval
of euro zone budgets before they are submitted to national
parliaments, which, if approved, would effectively mean ceding
some national sovereignty over budgets.
Once budget deficits are controlled by the independent
European Commission and EU budget rules are part of national
legislation, along with the goal of a structurally balanced
budget, national debt could not spiral out of control.
This could lead to joint debt issuance for the euro zone,
where countries would be liable for each others' debts.
"The eurobonds would be a trade-off for the integration -- a
logical conclusion of the integration process," the euro zone
official said.
Germany strongly opposes the joint issuance idea fearing
spendthrift countries would piggyback on its low borrowing costs
-- meaning no gain for the virtuous and no pain for the sinners.
"Germany is not there yet on the eurobond idea, but they are
probably more open to compromise than it appears. But there are
no discussions yet," the euro zone official said.
LIMITED BOND BUYING
The official said the bond purchase size under the ECB's
current Securities Market Programme (SMP) were not big because
the bank was waiting for euro zone politicians to decide which
direction they wanted the single currency area to go in.
"They are not doing it (big bond purchases) because they
don't know in which direction the euro zone is going," the
official said.
"Whether it is in the direction of private sector
involvement in restructuring, in the direction of kicking Greece
out of the euro zone, fragmentation of the euro zone, or towards
greater fiscal unity, ceding some fiscal sovereignty in favour
of the euro zone," the official said.
"If it is the latter, the ECB will do what is needed."
As part of its response to the escalating debt crisis, which
started with Greece and then engulfed Ireland and Portugal, the
euro zone is trying to leverage its bailout fund, the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to give it more firepower.
The plan in late October was to leverage the 250 billion
euros left in the EFSF's coffers four to five times to around 1
trillion euros.
But the two approved leveraging options -- an insurance
scheme and a co-investment fund -- both assume market interest
in euro zone sovereign bonds and that is rapidly fading.
Even Germany, the biggest and most stable of the euro zone's
17 countries, was unable to sell all the 10-year bonds on offer
at its last auction on Wednesday.
"The failed bond auction in Germany is a signal that this
crisis is no longer about individual countries, it is systemic,"
the official said.
"This could also be an argument for the ECB that monetary
policy transmission is not working and that it is time to scale
up the SMP," the official said, adding the ECB could easily buy
2-3 trillion euros worth bonds if it wanted.
"The ECB will never say openly that they will buy whatever
it takes on the market, but they can simply do it, without
talking. The markets would very quickly see that the ECB is
getting serious," the official said.
A second euro zone official said that if market pressure on
large euro zone countries continued and the EFSF's efforts to
boost its firepower were less successful than hoped, getting the
ECB more involved could be the only option left.
"If the EFSF leveraging does not meet expectations and
markets keep the pressure up on yields there will be no other
choice but to put a game-changer on the table -- some form of
ECB involvement," the second euro zone official said.
One of the options under discussion now was for national
central banks in the euro zone to lend to the International
Monetary Fund, which in turn, could use the money to help euro
zone countries under market stress.
This would help the ECB side-step the legal problem of
financing governments and also help impose IMF-type austerity on
the recipients of the aid -- something the ECB cannot do now.
"There are discussions going on on ECB lending to the IMF,"
the first official said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)