BERLIN Nov 27 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are planning more
drastic means - including a quick new Stability Pact - to fight
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, Welt am Sonntag reported on
Sunday.
The Sunday newspaper reported in an advance before
publication that if necessary Germany and France were ready to
join a number of countries in agreeing to tough budget
discipline.
The report, which echoed a Reuters report on Friday from
Brussels, quoted German government sources as saying that the
crisis fighting plan could possibly be announced by Merkel and
Sarkozy in the coming week.
The report said that because it would take too long to
change existing European Union treaties, euro zone countries
should avoid such delays be agreeing to a new Stability Pact
among themselves - possibly implemented at the start of 2012.
It could be similar to the Schengen Agreement that allows
for uninhibited cross border travel for citizens in countries
that take part. Among the countries in the Stability Pact there
would be a treaty spelling out strict deficit rules and control
rights for national budgets.
The European Central Bank should also emerge more as a
crisis fighter in the euro zone. The ECB is independent and
governments cannot tell it what to do. But the expectations on
the ECB are clear, Welt am Sonntag wrote.
"Based upon these measures, there should be a majority
within the ECB for a stronger intervention in capital markets,"
Welt am Sonntag said. It quotes a central banker as saying: "If
the politicians can agree to a comprehensive step, the ECB will
jump in and help."
In Brussels on Friday, euro zone officials said a push by
euro zone countries towards very close fiscal integration could
give the ECB the necessary room for manoeuvre to scale up euro
zone bond purchases and stabilise markets.
The ECB, which cannot directly finance governments, has been
buying Italian and Spanish bonds on the secondary market since
August to try to keep down borrowing costs for the euro zone's
third and fourth largest economies and contain the spreading of
Europe's sovereign debt problem.
Such tight fiscal integration is being considered by France
and Germany, the officials said, with Berlin pushing to change
the European Union treaty so that a country could be sued for
breach of EU budget rules in the European Court of Justice.
The European Commission, the EU executive arm, put forward
proposals on Wednesday to grant it intrusive powers of approval
of euro zone budgets before they are submitted to national
parliaments, which, if approved, would effectively mean ceding
some national sovereignty over budgets.
This could lead to joint debt issuance for the euro zone,
where countries would be liable for each others' debts.
Germany strongly opposes the joint issuance idea fearing
spendthrift countries would piggyback on its low borrowing costs
- meaning no gain for the virtuous and no pain for the sinners.
(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels; writing
by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Elizabeth Piper)