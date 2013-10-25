Oct 25 () - By Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa
BRUSSELS Oct 25 The euro zone is suffering from
integration fatigue and banking union might be the last big push
for the foreseeable future, officials in the currency bloc say.
After three years of tightening policy cooperation, forced
by a sovereign debt crisis, the single currency area may be
reaching the limits of how much power governments are willing to
cede.
"Governments now think that enough has been done already and
now let's just implement it, let it function and then we will
see," one of four senior euro zone policymakers, who all spoke
on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
More ambitious ideas for a euro zone fiscal union, treasury
or even jointly issued debt, floated at the height of the
crisis, now seem too optimistic or even unnecessary.
Some policymakers say the euro zone will be lucky even to
finish a banking union because it entails a further transfer of
powers from national to pan-European level, especially when it
comes to closing down banks and financing that process.
"We basically arrived at a point where transferring more
power to the European Commission and 'Brussels' in general to
dictate national policies is no longer something that people are
ready to agree with," a second policymaker said.
European leaders will stress on Friday the need to stick to
an ambitious timetable on banking union, keeping up pressure to
solve thorny issues of financing and power transfer by the end
of the year.
Their two-day Brussels summit has been hampered by the lack
of a German government, as coalition talks drag on in Berlin.
But insiders say there are deeper reasons for inertia.
When the debt crisis was raging in the first half of 2012,
leaders came up with ambitious integration plans to convince
investors the euro would not break apart.
"But that was more a move to prevent disintegration, than a
move towards real integration," a third senior euro zone
policymaker said.
Later in 2012, the European Central Bank declared it would
underpin the euro through a bond buying programme, Germany said
Greece would not leave the euro zone and a new financing deal
for Athens was agreed.
Markets calmed and the sense of urgency has gone. A messy
bailout of Cyprus earlier this year presented no wider threat.
"The last Eurogroup (euro zone finance ministers) meeting in
Luxembourg was almost friendly," one participant said
half-jokingly, contrasting the mood with the tense debates that
were a feature of the last three years.
Despite public declarations that there is no room for
complacency, politicians believe the crisis is over, a fourth
official, who takes part in euro zone meetings, said. "This
enthusiasm is completely premature," he said.
Stopping integration now would be dangerous, that official
said. If there is no appetite to move further, the euro zone
should at least have a blueprint for when and how it would
achieve the next steps, even if far into the future.
"A really bad idea is to move with half-cooked initiatives,"
he said. "We are lacking this agreement on where we are
heading."
NOBODY IS HAPPY
With market pressure gone, politicians worry more about
their voters ahead of elections to the European Parliament in
the second quarter of next year.
Five euro zone bailouts since 2010 have increased support
for anti-European parties on the far right and left in many
countries, including France and Germany, forcing mainstream
parties to harden their rhetoric towards "Brussels".
French President Francois Hollande rebelled against
recommendations from the European Commission at the end of May
saying the EU executive could not dictate to Paris what it must
do.
While the bailouts saved the euro, voters in countries
lending money to Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Cyprus believe
they are picking up the tab for spendthrift policies.
Those in countries that took emergency loans don't feel the
benefit, just the pain associated with the tough reforms that
come with the credit.
"Both the lenders and the borrowers associate Europe with
hardship, unfairness and injustice, so it is not a good starting
point," the first euro zone official said.
Since anti-European parties are likely to gain ground in
European Parliament elections, it might be even harder to push
through any major euro zone reforms thereafter.
DOES EURO ZONE NEED MORE?
Many policymakers, both from euro zone institutions and
national governments, say once the banking union is complete
with a euro zone bank supervisor, a single authority and fund to
close banks, and a harmonised deposit guarantee scheme, the euro
zone will be pretty durable.
The latter, at least, seems to have fallen by the wayside.
Euro zone governments have already agreed to give up a lot
of sovereignty in economic policymaking.
Budget rules have been dramatically sharpened, forcing
governments to write debt break rules into national laws.
The Commission now has powers to monitor national budgetary
processes from start to finish. If it detects something
fundamentally wrong it would tell a government to do something
about it. If the warning is ignored, fines can follow.
"There is a feeling that it is OK what we have done so far,
but enough is enough and there really is no support for any
more," the second euro zone official said.
Even if long-term integration are baulked at, further steps
might happen as a by-product of banking union.
"Although for everybody else the fiscal and economic
integration at this stage is sufficient to move towards banking
union, for Germany it may be not," the first official said.
"For Germany, agreeing to the banking union with everything
that it needs, is possibly a step so huge that they will need
additional steps on the economic and fiscal integration as well
to feel safe," he said.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carrel in Frankfurt. Editing by
Mike Peacock)
Mike Peacock)
