BRUSSELS, June 26 The euro zone could create a
treasury for the single currency and issue euro bonds in the
medium term as the final stage of a fiscal union, a document
prepared for this week's summit of euro zone leaders showed on
Tuesday.
"In a medium-term perspective, the issuance of common debt
could be explored as an element of such a fiscal union and
subject to progress on fiscal integration," said the report,
obtained by Reuters.
"Steps towards the introduction of joint and several
sovereign liabilities could be considered, as long as a robust
framework for budgetary discipline and competitiveness is in
place to avoid moral hazard and foster responsibility and
compliance," it said.
The report was prepared by European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso, European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and
President of the Eurogroup Jean-Claude Juncker.
"The process towards the issuance of common debt should be
criteria-based and phased, whereby progress in the pooling of
decisions on budgets would be accompanied with commensurate
steps towards the pooling of risks," said the report.
"Several options for partial common debt issuance have been
proposed, such as the pooling of some short-term funding
instruments on a limited and conditional basis, or the gradual
roll-over into a redemption fund," it said.
"Different forms of fiscal solidarity could also be
envisaged," said the document which will form the basis of euro
zone talks towards a full fiscal union.