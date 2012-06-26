* Euro zone could have treasury office, central budget
* Fiscal union could lead to eurobonds, bills or redemption
fund
* Euro zone could set annual deficit, debt limits for
countries
* Euro zone could demand changes to budgets if they violate
rules
* ESM could backstop euro zone bank deposit and resolution
funds
By Luke Baker and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, June 26 The euro zone could create a
treasury for the single currency and issue euro bonds as the
final stage of a fiscal union which could take years to
construct, according to a document prepared for this week's
summit of euro zone leaders.
"In a medium-term perspective, the issuance of common debt
could be explored as an element of such a fiscal union and
subject to progress on fiscal integration," said the report,
obtained by Reuters.
"Steps towards the introduction of joint and several
sovereign liabilities could be considered, as long as a robust
framework for budgetary discipline and competitiveness is in
place to avoid moral hazard and foster responsibility and
compliance," it said.
The report was prepared by European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso, European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and
President of the Eurogroup, Jean-Claude Juncker - a quartet with
undeniable clout.
Its aim is to identify what elements the euro zone should
put in place over several years to complete the economic union
among the 17 euro countries which they believe is essential to
securing the currency bloc's future.
Some elements may be put in place in the next year or so,
others are likely to take much longer as they will require
sensitive changes to the EU treaty.
The report says the euro zone should push ahead with a
banking union, a budgetary union, joint economic policy
framework and to ensure all this has democratic support - so
that voters in member states do not reject it on the grounds
that too much power is shifting to Brussels.
To make joint debt issuance possible, euro zone countries
should be able to set annual deficit and limits for individual
members of the single currency bloc and ask for changes to
budgets if they broke agreed fiscal rules.
If a country wanted to borrow more than agreed together with
the euro zone, it would have to justify it and get prior
approval.
"The process towards the issuance of common debt should be
criteria-based and phased, whereby progress in the pooling of
decisions on budgets would be accompanied with commensurate
steps towards the pooling of risks," said the report.
"Several options for partial common debt issuance have been
proposed, such as the pooling of some short-term funding
instruments on a limited and conditional basis, or the gradual
roll-over into a redemption fund," it said.
"Different forms of fiscal solidarity could also be
envisaged," said the document which will form the basis of euro
zone talks towards a full fiscal union.
EURO ZONE TREASURY, CENTRAL BUDGET
The report said that a fully-fledged fiscal union would
ultimately entail the creation at the euro area level of a
fiscal body, to manage interdependencies of euro zone economies,
such as a treasury office.
"In addition, the appropriate role and functions of a
central budget, including its articulation with national
budgets, will have to be defined," it said.
The euro zone would also have to come up with a way to
enforce economic policy coordination, especially in the areas of
labour mobility and tax coordination.
But because all this would entail the surrender of fiscal
sovereignty, which is the prerogative of national parliaments,
the report stresses the need to get national and EU lawmakers on
board, something that has proved difficult in the past.
"Moving towards more integrated fiscal and economic
decision-making between countries will therefore require strong
mechanisms for legitimate and accountable joint
decision-making," the report said.
"Building public support for European-wide decisions with a
far-reaching impact on the everyday lives of citizens is
essential," it said.
A euro zone banking union, needed to break the vicious
circle between indebted sovereigns and weak banks, which hold
bonds of the indebted governments, would entail integrated
European supervision, deposit guarantees and bank resolution.
The bank supervision should have a national and a European
level but it would be the EU level that has the ultimate
responsibility of supervision over all EU banks and pre-emptive
intervention power.
The European Central Bank could play that role for euro zone
banks. A European bank deposit guarantee scheme would build on
existing national plans and be overseen by the European
supervisor.
The bank resolution scheme, funded by fees from banks, would
be used to wind down non-viable banks. Both could be set up
under the control of a common resolution authority.
"Nevertheless, the credibility of any deposit guarantee
scheme requires access to a solid financial backstop. Therefore,
as regards the euro area, the European Stability Mechanism could
act as the fiscal backstop to the resolution and deposit
guarantee authority," the document said.