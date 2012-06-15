By Jan Strupczewski
| BRUSSELS, June 15
towards a banking and fiscal union should help market
confidence, but investors must give Europe time for the process,
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on
Friday.
The euro zone's banking and economic integration plans are
to show investors that the common currency, the euro, is an
irreversible project and that it will not fall apart, but become
stronger.
But growing investor concern that Greece may leave the euro
area has depressed the currency and increased the borrowing
costs of Spain and Italy, forcing Madrid to seek emergency euro
zone lending to recapitalise its banks.
"I know that financial markets move fast. But we lose the
process of European integration, if we lose our citizens. That
we can not afford," Rehn said in a speech to the Goldman Sachs
Annual European Financial Services Conference in Brussels.
"Once this is kept in mind, an early confirmation of the
steps to rebuild the EMU will underscore the stability and
solidity of the euro, and help, even in the short term, to
restore confidence - of markets and citizens alike," he said.
Euro zone leaders will discuss what needs to be done and how
to reach a full economic union in the 17 countries sharing the
euro at a summit on June 28-29.
While the economic integration process is likely to be
politically difficult and take years, it would lead, in the end,
to joint euro zone debt issuance - which markets would very much
welcome.
"We need to map out the direction and steps towards a full
economic union to complete our monetary union, including through
a financial union," Rehn said.
"Demonstrating the political commitment of member states to
the euro will be a key part of restoring confidence in the euro
area," he said.
He said the main elements of a financial union would include
a single rule book on capital requirements, integrated financial
supervision, a common resolution authority and a single deposit
insurance scheme.
"All these common and integrated elements should be put
together into the same overall framework, intended for the 27
member states, while allowing deeper integration and stronger
requirements for the euro area as necessary," he said.