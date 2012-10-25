* Ireland in talks with EU/IMF on possible funding options
* Government still confident of full market return
* Dublin urges ECB to say whether bond-buy programme
available
DUBLIN, Oct 25 Ireland has spoken to its EU/IMF
lenders about additional funding when its bailout finishes, its
finance minister said on Thursday after Dublin passed its latest
bailout review, but he insisted the government would not need to
tap the funds.
Michael Noonan said the government was likely to mark down
its growth forecasts for 2013 next week, but said he did not
expect this to effect the government's fiscal targets. The
government currently expects GDP growth of 2.2 percent next
year.
The government is also seeking clarity from the European
Central Bank about whether it could theoretically tap the bank's
new bond-buying programme to offer additional assurances to
investors.
Ireland has made a tentative return to the bond market in
recent months, the only EU/IMF bailout recipient to do so, but
is looking for any help it can get to boost confidence enough to
allow a full market return when its bailout expires late next
year.
"We had a short discussion ... on which assistance on exit
would be available from the European authorities and the answer
was 'Yes'," Noonan told journalists in Dublin following the end
of the latest 10-day EU/IMF review.
"What we want to see is the range of possible options that
will be there. We are hopeful we will not have to use any of
these."
Noonan said Ireland would not need another bailout. "There
is no question," he said.
A statement from the European Central Bank that Ireland
could in theory access the ECB's Outright Monetary Financing
programme would help Dublin to avoid actually tapping any
official help, Deputy Finance Minister Brendan Howlin said.
"The simple assertion of that as a prospect would have an
immediate impact on our bond spread," Howlin said.
Dublin is continuing talks with the European Commission and
ECB to ease the burden placed on state finances by its failed
lenders, with the aim of securing a deal before a 3.1 billion
euro promissory note repayment in March next year.
Official support would help the government to tap bond
markets over the coming year to build up a 17 billion euro ($22
billion) buffer, Noonan said, which would cover state funding
for a year and a half.
"We would be prudent to say we would like 18 months' funding
in hand," the finance minister said.