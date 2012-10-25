* Ireland in talks with EU/IMF on possible new support
* Government says confident of full bond market return
* But says help now would allow return at sustainable levels
* IMF says deal on bank debt 'critical' for market return
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Oct 25 Ireland is lobbying EU/IMF
lenders for additional support to smooth its return to bond
markets before its bailout ends next year, its finance minister
said on Thursday after Dublin passed its latest bailout review.
The country is the closest to recovery of the euro zone
bailout recipients and will be hoping European leaders' appetite
for a success story will outweigh a reluctance by Germany and
its allies to offer up more funds.
The Irish debt agency has made a tentative return to the
bond market in recent months but needs to boost investor
confidence so that it can make a full market return before the
bailout expires at the end of 2013.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan suggested additional support
could include a pledge of more funds or access to the European
Central Bank's bond buying programme.
"What we want to see is the range of possible options that
would be there on exiting the programme," Noonan told a press
briefing.
"Obviously one of them would be a statement from Mr. (Mario)
Draghi that Ireland could avail of the bond intervention," he
said, referring to the European Central Bank's new Outright
Monetary Policy scheme.
He said there would be "no second bailout" but said he
expected a range of funding options from its lenders.
A European Central Bank statement that the new bond-buying
programme was available would have an "immediate impact on our
bond spread," Deputy Finance Minister Brendan Howlin said.
Noonan said access to the bond-buying progamme could knock
up to 200 basis points off a country's borrowing costs.
Ireland's troika of lenders from the EU, IMF and ECB, in a
statement, said the country had passed its latest bailout
review. They praised Dublin for meeting its fiscal targets, but
warned that the external trading environment posed a risk to the
export-oriented economy.
Noonan said official support would help the government to
tap bond markets over the coming year to build up a 17 billion
euro ($22 billion) buffer against external shocks.
The government was likely to mark down its growth forecasts
for 2013 next week, he said, but did not expect this to effect
its fiscal targets. The government currently expects GDP growth
of 2.2 percent next year.
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday cut its forecast
for Ireland's 2013 GDP growth, to 1.1 percent from 1.4 percent
citing weaker international demand. It said a deal to allow
Europe's new bailout fund, the ESM, to directly capitalise
Ireland's banks was "critical" to Ireland weaning itself off
official funding.
"Disappointing market expectations could risk Ireland
needing ongoing reliance on official financing. That would miss
an opportunity for a much-needed success in Europe," IMF's
Ireland mission chief Craig Beaumont said in a conference call.
Dublin is exploring two avenues in talks with the European
Commission and ECB to ease the burden on state finances from its
failed banks. They are a retroactive direct investment by the
ESM in "good banks" and a restructuring of 31 billion euros in
promissory notes used to recapitalise the former Anglo Irish
Bank, now called the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.
The government hopes to secure a deal on the promissory
notes by their next payment, due next March. However, it has
been struggling to secure support for ESM investment given
German opposition to allowing the fund to cover such 'legacy
debts'. Chancellor Angela Merkel has acknowledged though that
Ireland is a special case.
ESM ownership of stakes in Irish banks would cut their cost
of funding, further boosting the Irish economy, Beaumont s aid.
Ireland has taken advantage of a sharp fall in its borrowing
costs by launching two bond swaps, its maiden amortising bond
issue and new long-term debt sales, in a bid to position itself
to exit its bailout on schedule.
Yields on Ireland's benchmark 2020 bond were 4.76 percent on
Thursday well below the 7.5 percent hit in May.