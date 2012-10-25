DUBLIN Oct 25 Ireland plans to build up a 17
billion euro ($22 billion) buffer before exiting its EU-IMF
bailout at the end of next year to ensure funding in case of
external shocks, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on
Thursday.
The debt agency is planning to secure the money from the
market, giving the government an 18-month funding buffer, Noonan
told journalists in Dublin.
"We would be prudent to say we would like 18 months' funding
in hand," Noonan said.
He said Ireland would not under any circumstances need a
second bailout, but a deal to ease the burden caused by the
bailing out of its banks would help it secure cheaper, more
sustainable funding.