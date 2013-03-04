* Ireland, Portugal seek same extension as Greece had
* Irish Finance Minister aware demand may not be met
* EU officials favour compromise, but shorter than demanded
By Annika Breidthardt and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, March 4 Ireland and Portugal want up
to 15 more years to pay back loans to the EU to ease their
return to financial markets, but sources said on Monday that
while an extension is likely it may not be as long as they want.
The head of the Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers said
late on Monday he would ask non-euro European Union colleagues
on Tuesday if they were willing to adjust the conditions of the
loans the EU made to Ireland and Portugal.
"If there was to be an agreement tomorrow, we would ask the
troika (of European Central Bank, European Commission and
International Monetary Fund) to come forward with a proposal for
the best possible option for each of these of the two
countries," Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.
EU Commissioner Olli Rehn said he hoped the ministers could
make a decision at the next Eurogroup and EU finance ministers
meeting in Dublin in April.
EU governments are considering ways to help the two states,
both bailout recipients, return to raising funds on the capital
markets. Loans to both states came from the two rescue funds
EFSM and EFSF.
This could be done by limiting the borrowing needed to cover
big debt repayments in 2016 and 2021 for Portugal and 2016 and
2022 in Ireland.
A full return to markets by Dublin and Lisbon would be a
success for the euro zone, which wants to show that bailout
reforms can work, even though the sovereign debt crisis sent
unemployment rocketing and led to an election standoff in Italy.
Approval of non-euro zone countries for the extension of the
loan maturity for Portugal and Ireland is needed because both
countries received loans from the European Financial Stability
Mechanism (EFSM), a 60 billion-euro fund which raised money on
the market against the security of the budget of the whole EU.
An extension of the EFSM loans will therefore have to be
approved by all EU countries. Extending loans granted by the
euro zone temporary bailout fund, the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), will require unanimous approval from
all 17 euro zone governments that are shareholders in the EFSF.
Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan told reporters on
Monday he was aware his demand may not be met fully.
"Our lowest maturities are five years and they extend out to
the high 20s, so what we are asking is an extension of 15 years
on average, but we will see how it goes," Noonan said.
"I don't think there is a disposition to extend that long,"
he added, speaking ahead of the ministers' meeting in Brussels.
A senior European Union source said Portugal was demanding
the same extension, taking its cue from what was granted to
Greece as part of its package in November.
GENERALLY IN FAVOUR
Ministers and EU officials have said they are generally in
favour of extending maturities on the loans.
"Portugal and Ireland have such well-performing programmes
that there is a positive predisposition to helping them," one
senior euro zone official said.
But with Ireland's programme expiring only at the end of
this year and Portugal's next year, it might be too early to
decide now, the official said.
"I do believe we are going in the direction of genuine
maturity extensions, maybe not exorbitant, so that markets don't
wonder," the official added.
An options paper by the European Commission and the European
Financial Stability Fund - the rescue fund under which both
countries received their bailouts - presented five options on
how to help Portugal and Ireland.
Back loading repayment of the loans within their existing
schedules - or possibly also extending the maturities of the
loans beyond the current repayment schedules - are the preferred
options, according to the paper seen by Reuters.
.
"It is down to Germany now," one EU official said. "It all
depends on how well Germany can make the case that none of these
options are a substantial change to the programme. If not, they
will need Bundestag approval."
With just seven months until federal elections, Germany's
government wants to avoid having to get parliamentary approval
for the change to the Irish and Portuguese loans.
That rules out giving the two countries a precautionary
credit line under the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - a
precondition for tapping the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme - or extending the programmes without giving new
funds.
It also rules out a new programme altogether, another
proposal made in the paper.
Ireland has begun to gradually return to capital markets and
plans to launch a new 10-year benchmark bond before resuming
regular bond auctions later this year.
The country raised a quarter of its long-term debt target
for the year in January when it sold more than 2.5 billion euros
of five-year debt.
Portugal dipped back in the market in January with a 5-year
bond for the first time since its 2011 bailout. It is expected
to try a 10-year bond later in the year.