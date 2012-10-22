* French leaders says Ireland is "special case"
* Germany opposes using euro zone fund for legacy debt
(Adds new details, German stance)
By Daniel Flynn
PARIS, Oct 22 France backed on Monday a
retroactive recapitalisation of Ireland's banks with euro zone
cash, highlighting uncertainties within the bloc over how to
deal with existing bad debts racked up by its lenders.
Germany has opposed using the euro zone's permanent bailout
fund to cover such 'legacy' debts, though Chancellor Angela
Merkel has acknowledged that Ireland is a special case.
French President Francois Hollande used the same phrase to
describe Ireland after talks with the country's Prime Minister
Enda Kenny on Monday.
"The Irish specificity is that for several months there had
already been a recapitalisation of banks via the budget which
worsened Ireland's debt and forced it to impose a tough plan,"
Hollande said.
When asked specifically if recapitalisation could be
back-dated Hollande said: "Yes, recapitalisation already took
place through their own funds so the Euro Group will take that
into account." The Euro Group is the decision-making body of the
17-nation euro zone.
Germany has yet to go as far as saying Ireland's banks could
benefit from retroactive support.
Dublin has been in talks for almost 18 months to ease the
burden placed on state finances by its failed lenders. An
end-June agreement by EU leaders which cleared the way for
rescue funds to be pumped directly into viable banks raised
hopes in Dublin this could be backdated and applied to Irish
banks.
Merkel and Kenny on Sunday issued a joint statement noting
that Ireland was a special case. Merkel's spokesman told a
regular government briefing on Monday that this did not mean
Merkel favoured back-dated recapitalisation.
But he noted that Ireland had already recapitalised its
banks "with large amounts of taxpayers' money" and that euro
zone finance ministers would discuss how it could be helped.
He did not elaborate what sort of help that could be.
A commitment in June by EU leaders to look at easing the
terms of Ireland's bank bailout has helped push Irish bond
yields down significantly, allowing Dublin to borrow on
long-term debt markets for the first time since signing an
EU/IMF bailout in November 2010.
Irish officials say that a renegotiation of the bank bailout
- which added the equivalent of 40 percentage points of GDP to
national debt - could allow Ireland to become the first country
to successfully exit a rescue programme.
"The Irish taxpayer was required to service the full extent
of that debt which is a situation we are trying to reduce by the
negotiations going on and so in those circumstances Ireland's
case is different and special as recognised by President
Hollande and Chancellor Merkel," Kenny told reporters.
Dublin is exploring two avenues: a retroactive direct
investment by the ESM in "good banks" and a restructuring of 31
billion euros in promissory notes given the former Anglo Irish
Bank, now called the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.
Asked if the Irish speciality applied to both the promissory
notes and the bank capitalisation, Hollande added it was too
soon to say "that is something for the Euro Group to decide".
Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan has said he would like
to see a deal agreed by March when the next annual 3.1 billion
euro instalment of the promissory notes is due - almost
equivalent to the 3.5 billion euros in deficit cuts Ireland
needs to find next year.
Ireland has been looking at restructuring this by issuing
long term government debt but the ECB has so far opposed any
restructuring.
(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; writing by John Irish; editing by
Mark John, John Stonestreet)