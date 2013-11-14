* Irish PM says latest step in return to normality
* Fin min says ECB rate cut was trigger for decision
* Forgoing credit line prohibits ECB buying Irish bonds
* Little reaction on bonds markets, but challenges ahead
By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Nov 14 Ireland said on Thursday it would
make a clean break from its EU/IMF bailout next month, forgoing
a precautionary credit line that some of its European partners
had wanted it to take.
Its prime minister, Enda Kenny, said it was the right
decision at the right time for his country.
Three years after being unable to raise a cent on bond
markets, Ireland has funded itself into 2015 with timely debt
issuance over the last 18 months, helping create a much-needed
success story for the rest of the euro zone.
"This is the latest in a series of steps to return Ireland
to normal economic, budgetary and funding conditions... We still
have a long way to travel but clearly we are moving the right
direction," Kenny told parliament after an unscheduled cabinet
meeting briefed by Finance Minister Michael Noonan, Central Bank
Governor Patrick Honohan and debt chief John Corrigan.
Ireland's "troika" of international lenders - the European
Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund - signed off on the last part of the 85 billion euro ($114
billion) aid programme last week, paving the way for Ireland to
complete it by the end of the year.
It is the first in the euro zone to emerge from bailouts
needed for a variety of reasons following the global financial
crisis. Greece, Portugal and Cyprus have also had sovereign
bailouts, while Spain has had help for its banking system.
The only issue remaining for Ireland was whether the
government would take out the insurance policy of asking for a
credit line when the bailout ends. It has decided not to.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week that a
precautionary line would be useful while EU Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said it may not be
necessary.
Debt boss Corrigan, who last month said a credit line would
be "a nice club to have in the golf bag", said in a statement
that the government's decision brought welcome clarity ahead of
anticipated normalised engagement with the markets through 2014.
The chief sovereign ratings officer of Standard & Poor's
said on Wednesday that Ireland could refuse a funding backstop
without damaging its credit rating.
Ireland's main opposition party Fianna Fail, which was
booted out of power after signing Ireland up to the bailout in
November 2010, warned Kenny that the move was a risky one with
potential problems ahead for Ireland's banks and the euro zone.
A government minister dismissed the advice, comparing it to
a burglar advising on house insurance.
"There is no sense in this that we will never seek some
support in the future. It's the logical thing to do for now,"
said Austin Hughes, chief economist at KBC Ireland.
"It should be a day of satisfaction, not celebration. It's
not a case that our problems are over. The sense we are now into
the rosy part of the adjustment process just isn't true."
CHALLENGES REMAIN
The Irish economy pulled out of recession in the second
quarter of this year but still faces challenges, with
unemployment above 13 percent and spending depressed by salary
cuts and tax hikes. House prices are still nearly 50 percent
below their 2007 peak, though have begun to pick up in Dublin.
Bank concerns persist and lenders will complete a review of
the quality of their assets - an exercise conducted in advance
of Europe-wide stress tests next year - later this month.
While state-owned Allied Irish Banks said in a
trading update on Thursday that it was improving in line with
expectations, Belgium's KBC forecast surging provisions
for loan losses at its Irish unit.
Noonan, who will join up with fellow finance ministers in
Brussels later on Thursday, said the ECB's decision to cut
interest rates last week was one of the final triggers for the
decision and that he was very confident it was the right one.
He will present the main outlines of a medium term strategy
before Christmas aimed at showing Ireland would continue with
its prudent economic policies of the last five years and not
return to its boom-and-bust swings of the past.
Noonan's department said in a statement that Europe's new
stability treaty, the firepower of its bailout fund and the
major efforts by the ECB to safeguard the currency would bolster
a durable return to the markets.
However, forgoing a credit line means Ireland will be unable
to access the ECB's government bond purchases scheme, the so far
unused Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).
The yield on Irish 10-year debt, which hit a high of 15
percent just eight months into the bailout, has reacted little
to the government's inclination to go it alone and fell a touch
on Thursday to 3.54 percent.
"Not taking a credit line is a statement of confidence by
the government. It bolsters the sense that Ireland is detaching
itself from the peripheral countries," said Ryan McGrath, a
Dublin-based bond dealer with Cantor Fitzgerald.
"I don't think the government is being rash. The big
question is what are the implications for OMT access."