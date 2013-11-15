* Government made statement of intent-Central Bank chief
* Moody's says credit line more psychological than financial
* Ireland to present new blueprint for economy next month
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Nov 15 Ireland has put itself at the
mercy of the markets by shunning a backup credit line. Now it
has to prove its discipline won't take flight along with its
bailout lenders.
Dublin opted on Thursday to make a clean break from its 85
billion euro ($114 billion) aid programme and Finance Minister
Michael Noonan warned he did not want to see brass bands
marching down the streets when the so-called "troika" of lenders
leave, wary of the challenges ahead.
This means ensuring a dogged austerity drive and rigorous
adherence to fiscal targets continues so as to allay any
lingering fears among its more conservative European partners
who had wanted Ireland to take a precautionary credit line.
"This is a statement of intent that the government intends
to continues on the path of discipline and action to support
economic recovery," Central Bank Governor Patrick Honohan told
national broadcaster RTE in an interview late on Thursday.
"From now on you're dealing with markets and convincing
markets that we, Ireland, are creditworthy and a credible
counterpart."
Despite taking almost 30 billion euros - or close to a fifth
of annual output - out of the economy since 2008, Ireland has
one more tough budget to go next year to bring the highest
budget deficit in the European Union to below 3 percent of
output from an estimated 7.3 percent this year.
Concerns persist over Irish banks ahead of euro zone-wide
stress tests next year and economic growth of 2-3 percent - far
above near-stagnant forecasts for this year - is needed fast to
put a debt of 124 percent of GDP on a sustainable footing.
A better euro zone outlook is key for the export-focussed
economy and to provide the benign environment for the country's
debt agency to keep successfully raising debt, albeit with a
modest 6 to 10 billion euros needed to pre-fund for 2015.
"NORDIC, NOT MEDITERRANEAN"
But top of the list right now for the government is proving
to investors and Ireland's patient population of 4.6 million
that it is up for the task. Its clean break won the approval of
Moody's, the only credit rating agency to class Irish debt as
"junk", whom it is also extremely keen to get fully on side.
"Taking a precautionary credit line was more psychological
than financial. Ireland's decision seems to have been very well
accepted by the market." Moody's Kristin Lindow told Reuters.
"It is relatively resilient to whatever comes its way in
2014," Lindow, Moody's analyst for Ireland, added referring to
the full year's worth of cash Dublin has on hand.
The yield on Irish 10-year debt, which was trading at 15
percent when Moody's cut Ireland to junk in July 2010, has
fallen a touch to 3.54 percent since Thursday's announcement.
The first step in re-affirming Ireland's mettle to those
trusting investors is a new medium term economic strategy, the
main outlines of a which will be presented next month.
According to a presentation posted on the finance ministry
website, it will aim to convince the public that lessons have
been learned and that there are strong benefits to maintaining
the discipline of the bailout with the outlook still uncertain.
Noonan, the canny, 70-year-old minister who watched Ireland
drag itself out of recession and high debts in the 1980s only to
throw it all away in the cheap credit-fuelled Celtic Tiger days,
says the plan will provide a blueprint for the economy.
"My ambition is to move Ireland from being the strongest of
the weak into the other division and become the weakest of the
strong and then work our way up because we actually have more in
common with the North European economies," Noonan said in a
speech this week.
"In our social life and our affability and our sense of good
craic, we might be like the Mediterraneans," he said, using the
Irish slang for fun. "But when we come to do business, we're
Nordic in our makeup." ($1 = 0.7430 euros)