PARIS Dec 14 The European Central Bank
should become a lender of last resort as the euro zone battles
to overcome a devastating sovereign debt crisis, Ireland's
European Affairs Minister Lucinda Creighton said on Wednesday.
Creighton told reporters after meeting on Tuesday evening
with France's Europe Minister Jean Leonetti that Ireland's
position is close to that of France, which has pressed in past
weeks for the ECB to do more to stem the crisis.
"Ideally (I would like to see) a very clear declaration from
the ECB that it is prepared to do whatever is necessary to save
the currency, and it is the ultimate backstop," Creighton said.
"I don't think we're there yet but I feel we will end up there."
Many analysts see a deal reached last week in Brussels to
tighten euro zone budget rules as paving the way for the ECB to
behave more like the U.S. Federal Reserve would, by buying euro
zone bonds en masse or otherwise backstopping Europe's financial
system.
Such moves have been resisted strongly by Germany and the
ECB itself and Paris has reined in its public comments on the
issue in deference to its close alliance with Berlin, saying
that above all the ECB must stay independent.
Creighton said it was clear that a new compact for stricter
budget discipline agreed in principle by 26 of the 27 European
Union countries last week would not be enough to end the crisis.
"We are very strongly of the opinion that we would like to
see the ECB become lender of last resort," she said. While the
euro zone had taken "baby steps" towards building a stronger
financial firewall, "the big elephant in the room is the ECB".
Contrary to those who argued that such a backstop role would
breach the EU treaty principle that the central bank could not
fund governments, she said the treaties mandated the ECB to
provide price stability, which meant acting against the risk of
deflation as well as inflation.
"I certainly hope we'll see a clearer position from the ECB
in the coming weeks," she added.
Creighton said it would be a concern for all of Europe if
France lost its triple-A credit rating, after Standard & Poor's
warned last week it could downgrade the country by two notches
because of faltering growth, inadequate deficit-reduction plans
and bank exposure to indebted euro zone peripherals.
Asked about the risk of France, or even Germany, losing its
top tier status, she said: "If one of those member states were
to lose its AAA, it would be a matter of great concern for us
all."
She also said Ireland hoped to see Britain, its neighbour
and a major trade partner, eventually join the new fiscal pact
under negotiation so the agreement could be incorporated into
the EU treaty and gain greater legal certainty.