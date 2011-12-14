PARIS Dec 14 The European Central Bank should become a lender of last resort as the euro zone battles to overcome a devastating sovereign debt crisis, Ireland's European Affairs Minister Lucinda Creighton said on Wednesday.

Creighton told reporters after meeting on Tuesday evening with France's Europe Minister Jean Leonetti that Ireland's position is close to that of France, which has pressed in past weeks for the ECB to do more to stem the crisis.

"Ideally (I would like to see) a very clear declaration from the ECB that it is prepared to do whatever is necessary to save the currency, and it is the ultimate backstop," Creighton said. "I don't think we're there yet but I feel we will end up there."

Many analysts see a deal reached last week in Brussels to tighten euro zone budget rules as paving the way for the ECB to behave more like the U.S. Federal Reserve would, by buying euro zone bonds en masse or otherwise backstopping Europe's financial system.

Such moves have been resisted strongly by Germany and the ECB itself and Paris has reined in its public comments on the issue in deference to its close alliance with Berlin, saying that above all the ECB must stay independent.

Creighton said it was clear that a new compact for stricter budget discipline agreed in principle by 26 of the 27 European Union countries last week would not be enough to end the crisis.

"We are very strongly of the opinion that we would like to see the ECB become lender of last resort," she said. While the euro zone had taken "baby steps" towards building a stronger financial firewall, "the big elephant in the room is the ECB".

Contrary to those who argued that such a backstop role would breach the EU treaty principle that the central bank could not fund governments, she said the treaties mandated the ECB to provide price stability, which meant acting against the risk of deflation as well as inflation.

"I certainly hope we'll see a clearer position from the ECB in the coming weeks," she added.

Creighton said it would be a concern for all of Europe if France lost its triple-A credit rating, after Standard & Poor's warned last week it could downgrade the country by two notches because of faltering growth, inadequate deficit-reduction plans and bank exposure to indebted euro zone peripherals.

Asked about the risk of France, or even Germany, losing its top tier status, she said: "If one of those member states were to lose its AAA, it would be a matter of great concern for us all."

She also said Ireland hoped to see Britain, its neighbour and a major trade partner, eventually join the new fiscal pact under negotiation so the agreement could be incorporated into the EU treaty and gain greater legal certainty.