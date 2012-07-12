DUBLIN, July 12 Ireland's economy shrank by 1.1
percent in the first quarter of the year but revised figures
from a quarter earlier showing a 0.7 percent rise rather than
0.2 percent fall meant the country did not fall back into
recession last year.
Growth for 2011 was also revised sharply up to 1.4 percent
from a provisional 0.7 percent, the Central Statistics Office
(CSO) confirmed on Thursday after inadvertently releasing the
data for a short period a day ahead of schedule.
Economists surveyed by Reuters this week had expected gross
domestic product (GDP) to grow by 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter
from January to March.
Gross National Product (GNP), seen by some economists as a
more accurate indicator of the state of the economy because it
strips out the earnings of Irish-based multinationals, fell 1.3
percent in the quarter, compared to a 0.8 percent increase
expected by the economists polled by Reuters.
Ireland's current account surplus came in at 1.045 billion
euros in the first quarter.