UPDATE 1-CANADA FX DEBT-C$ surges to 6-week high after Bank of Canada rate decision
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3274, or 75.35 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed (Updates with gains following central bank rate decision) TORONTO, April 12 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Wednesday to a six-week high against its U.S. counterpart after the Bank of Canada held interest rates unchanged and offered a tentative nod to recent signals of strength in the economy. The Canadian dollar gained around 0.40 percent against the U.S. dollar, last trading at C$1