DUBLIN Feb 19 Ireland's sale of Irish Life to
Canadian life insurer Great-West Lifeco will help push
the government's debt below 120 percent of GDP this year, the
country's finance ministry said on Tuesday.
Great-West Lifeco said it would buy Irish Life, formerly the
insurance arm of bailed out Irish Life & Permanent, for C$1.75
billion ($1.73 billion) and expected the transaction to close in
July.
"A 1.3 billion euro cash injection would, combined with the
Bank of Ireland Contingent Capital deal, and all other things
being equal, reduce GGD (General Government Debt) to GDP from
121.3 percent at end 2013 to 119.9 percent," the ministry said
in a statement.