DUBLIN, April 12 Euro zone finance ministers hope to agree later on Friday on giving Ireland and Portugal seven more years to repay loans they received from the European Union, the chairman of the finance ministers' group said on Friday.

"The ministers of the euro group would like to take a definite and positive decision on this extension of the maturities of the loans for seven years, pending the decision of the ECOFIN colleagues this afternoon," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference.

"Of course provided they successfully continue their programme, to be confirmed by the troika." (Reporting by Reuters correspondents in Dublin)