VIENNA, Nov 26 Ireland has thought about
contingency plans in case the euro zone disintegrates but thinks
the chances of this happening are very small, an Austrian
newspaper quoted Finance Minister Michael Noonan as saying.
Asked by Der Standard newspaper whether he was bracing for a
collapse of the euro zone, Noonan said: "Not in detail. Of
course we have considered emergency plans, but the possibility
of it coming to this is very slight."
In the interview, which was published in German on Saturday,
Noonan said the euro had shown itself to be a strong currency
that had fuelled trade in the European Union.
"I would distinguish between the currency and the current
debt problem. We have to solve that."
He said an aid package put together by the EU and the
International Monetary Fund had sheltered Ireland from the storm
whipped up by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
"Now we have to find a way in the euro zone to build a
firewall that can stop the current crisis. The role of the
European Central Bank certainly offers room for discussion," he
was quoted as saying.
"There are supposed to be legal difficulties there. Perhaps
it can act in combination with the EFSF (European Financial
Stability Facility) rescue fund or the International Monetary
Fund."
Asked about potential plans by Germany and France to create
a core group of financially strong countries in the euro zone,
he said he knew nothing about it.
"There was never talk of this in European committees, so it
makes no sense to speculate about this."
Noonan saw scant chances for getting Irish voters to approve
changes to EU treaties that Germany and France have proposed as
a way to give European authorities intrusive powers to intervene
in the national budgets of countries sharing the euro currency.
French President Nicholas Sarkozy said on Tuesday that Paris
and Berlin will soon propose amendments to the European Union
treaty in response to the debt crisis.
"Prime Minister Enda Kenny has already made very clear in
Brussels that it would be extremely difficult to win a
referendum given the current mood," Noonan said.
"We should seek ways to solve problems that lie below the
threshold of new treaties. In our opinion 95 percent of the
changes being sought can be done under existing treaties."
