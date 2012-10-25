DUBLIN Oct 25 Ireland passed the latest review
of its 85 billion euro bailout programme, Finance Minister
Michael Noonan said on Thursday following a 10-day review by the
euro zone country's international lenders.
Noonan said the European Union, European Central Bank (ECB)
and International Monetary Fund (IMF) had confirmed Ireland was
meeting its targets and had begun talks on how the country will
exit the programme at the end of next year.
"We are delivering on our commitments but the real test of
Ireland's programme will be emerging from the programme," Noonan
said.
He said the government was likely to mark down its growth
forecasts for 2013 next week. The government currently expects
GDP growth of 2.2 percent next year.