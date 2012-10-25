DUBLIN Oct 25 Ireland is in talks with its
EU-IMF lenders to have back up facilities in place when its
bailout programme finishes at the end of next year, Finance
Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
"We had a short discussion ... on which assistance on exit
would be available from the European authorities and the answer
was 'Yes'," Noonan told journalists in Dublin following the end
of a 10-day EU-IMF review of the programme.
"What we want to see is the range of possible options that
will be there. We are hopeful we will not have to use any of
these."
He said there was no question that Ireland would need a
second bailout.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)