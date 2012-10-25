DUBLIN Oct 25 Inspectors from Ireland's
'troika' of lenders said on Thursday that Ireland should meet
its fiscal targets this year.
In a statement issued after their latest review of Ireland's
85 billion euro bailout programme, the lenders said Dublin was
steadfastly implementing reforms despite a challenging
environment but warned that significant risks remained for
Dublin on its path back to full reliance on market funding.
"It is expected that fiscal targets for 2012 will be met.
Revenues remain ahead of profile in the first three quarters of
2012, which, together with expenditure restraint in several
areas, has offset expenditure overruns in the health sector, and
also on social welfare owing to higher unemployment," the troika
said in the statement.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)