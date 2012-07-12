DUBLIN, July 12 Ireland passed the latest review
of its EU-IMF bailout programme and is confident that growth
figures published earlier on Thursday show it is on track to
meet this year's budget targets, the country's finance minister
said.
Ireland's economy shrank by 1.1 percent in the first quarter
of the year but robust growth in exports, which weathered the
slowdown in the global economy, gave the government hope of
staying on top of its fiscal programme.
"Growth figures officially published this morning show that
the Irish economy experienced solid growth of 1.4 percent in
2011. Also our latest Exchequer returns show that our 2012 tax
take continues to grow," Michael Noonan said in a statement.
"Taken together, this data shows that we are on track to
meet our 2012 deficit target of 8.6 percent (of GDP). However,
significant challenges remain, especially the unacceptably high
unemployment levels, which highlight the scale of the
challenge."