DUBLIN, July 12 Ireland's implementation of its
bailout programme remains strong but growth prospects for the
remainder of this year and into next remain modest, the
country's troika of international lenders, said on Thursday.
Ireland passed the latest review of its EU/IMF bailout as
expected on Thursday but data showed the economy unexpectedly
shrank by 1.1 percent in the first quarter of the year after
growing by a faster-than-predicted rate last year.
"Ireland's policy implementation remains on track despite
challenging macroeconomic conditions," the troika - the European
Union, European Central Bank (ECB) and International Monetary
Fund (IMF) - said in a statement.
"Growth prospects for the remainder of 2012 and into 2013
remain modest, with weak trading partner growth dampening export
demand despite further competitiveness gains."