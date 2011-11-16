* CFO suggests layering govt debt by class, risk

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 Euro zone governments could help fix a "broken" sovereign bond market by each selling different grades of debt, helping investors make better decisions about what to buy and at what price, the finance chief of Europe's biggest insurer said.

Europe needed to tackle the sovereign debt crisis by backing up words with actions, Allianz chief financial officer Oliver Baete told journalists on Wednesday on the sidelines of a financial conference.

"We need action and not just complaining and finger pointing," he said, a day after a market rout that saw contagion from the debt crisis spread to the euro zone core.

"Nothing is happening. That is the problem," Baete said.

Allianz, like other insurers, holds billions of euros in government bonds to meet its long-term liabilities to policyholders but the value of those investments has been called into question by mounting concerns about the ability of states to repay their debt.

Asked about solutions to the sovereign debt problem, Baete suggested that government bonds could be divided into tiers of defaultable and non-defaultable debt, much like corporate bond issues, so that investors would be able to know and properly price, or even insure, the risks they were buying.

Issuers could use an international sustainability index to show how much debt the country could support without running the risk of default, say 70-80 percent of GDP, but still issue "defaultable debt" above that level, Baete said.

Investors would at least know what they were buying, Baete said, adding that there would likely be investor demand for each layer.

"So it wouldn't be all or nothing. You could buy specific layers with differing risks," Baete said.

He also ran through an array of proposed rule changes dealing with short-selling, dark pools, central counterparty clearing, and long-term financing for banks that are still on the drawing board more than two years after they were first discussed.

"Other than boosting equity capital requirements for banks, I haven't seen anything," he said.

"The market is broken and no one is doing anything to fix it," Baete said, adding that Tuesday's slump in the euro zone bond market reflected both short-term speculation and thin demand on the part of long-term investors.

Baete said Italy, the focus of much market fear, was more than capable of sorting out its fiscal problems but a firm commitment from its government that it would repay in full its sovereign debt would help restore confidence.

"Italy is decisive," Baete said, adding that the new government needed to introduce measures to cut its deficit and raise productivity.

"Ideal would be if the government clearly said that there will never be a default on Italian government bonds," he said.

Baete kept up his criticism on aspects of Solvency II, the new risk-capital framework for insurers in Europe due to come into force in 2013.

"We cannot run a company where our capitalisation oscillates by 50 percent in one quarter," Baete said, referring to a sharp drop in capitalisation seen in the third quarter.

"The volatility we have has nothing to do with underlying risks," Baete said in a panel discussion at the conference, which was organised by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, EIOPA.

Baete added that he still expected Allianz to be profitable under the Solvency II rules. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Additional reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by John Stonestreet)