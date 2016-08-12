MILAN Aug 12 Italy's mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Bari said on Friday it had sold a 480-million euro ($535 million) bad loan portfolio to a special vehicle (SPV) in a deal that will for the first time draw on a state guarantee to obtain better prices.

The scheme is expected to be replicated on a much bigger scale by Italy's third biggest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena , as it seeks to offload 9.2 billion euros of soured debts to avert the risk of being wound down.

Popolare di Bari said in a statement its bad loans had been sold to an SPV which had in turn bundled them up in three tranches of asset-backed securities.

The senior, or less risky, tranche has been rated investment grade BBB (High)/Baa1 by rating agencies DBRS and Moody's for 126.5 million euros. This tranche will benefit from the state guarantee scheme, known as "Gacs".

The mezzanine tranche, for 14 million euros, was rated B(High)/B2, while the junior - or riskiest - portion, for 10 million euros, did not get a rating.

JPMorgan, which is also playing a leading role in the Monte dei Paschi bailout, structured the transaction.

($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)