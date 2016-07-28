By Pamela Barbaglia
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Morgan Stanley and
Italian lenders UniCredit and Intesa SanPaolo
have rebuffed a proposal by Italy's third-largest lender, Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, to back its proposed 5
billion euro ($5.54 billion) cash call, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
The troubled lender is trying to pull together a banking
consortium to guarantee its proposed capital increase in the
next 24 hours so it has a plan in place by the time the results
of the European bank stress tests are released on Friday
evening.
Banking sources say the tests will show the bank has
insufficient capital to withstand an economic downturn.
It has so far received interest from Citigroup, Bank
of America, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse
, the source said.
The consortium will also include Mediobanca and
JPMorgan who are acting as global coordinators for the
proposed capital hike, the source said.
Other banks including Societe Generale, UBS
and Nomura are currently being contacted in a bid to
share the cost of the proposed transaction which is said to
involve Monte dei Paschi issuing stock at between 0.5 and 0.6
percent of its tangible book value, the source said.
"As things stand now, the consortium is weak," the source
said. "More banks need to come onboard."
Another source, who is close to the Tuscan lender, said
Monte dei Paschi is expected to release the guidelines of its
rescue plan on Friday and is confident of reaching a
pre-agreement with a sufficient number of banks "in due time."
Monte dei Paschi, Mediobanca, JPMorgan, UniCredit and Intesa
declined to comment. The other banks were not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 0.9025 euros)
(Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Paola Arosio in
Milan; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)