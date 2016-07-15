By Noah Barkin
| BERLIN, July 15
BERLIN, July 15 The German government is open to
a state rescue of Italian banks that would partially protect
retail investors but it remains firmly against shielding all
creditors from losses, a senior government source told Reuters.
That points to a slight softening in tone over efforts to
defuse an unfolding banking crisis in Italy, although Berlin
still flatly rejects a push by Rome to protect all investors,
big and small, from any fallout.
"We are not going to be 'Taliban' on this," said the German
government official, adding that there was a broad appreciation
of the risks linked to Italy's banking system, including in the
German finance ministry, which has taken a hard line in public.
The finance ministry declined to comment.
Italian banks, which have struggled for years, have come
under increasing pressure following Britain's recent vote to
leave the European Union and the Rome government has hastened
efforts to get European blessing for a state rescue.
The government wants to inject fresh funds but European
rules require the imposition of losses on creditors -- chiefly
holders of subordinated debt -- first.
Italy wants to exempt investors, fearing that losses would
undermine faith in the heavily indebted country and cause
protests against the government ahead of a crucial autumn
referendum on constitutional reform.
"There is a willingness to compromise on the application of
the bail-in laws. We are happy with some sort of partial bail-in
that protects retail investors," the source said, requesting
anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations.
"The Italians are insisting on no bail-in at all. That is
not on the cards. We will not accept blatant disregard of the
bail-in rules," the source added. "But within the directive
there is room. You can protect small investors completely. Or
you protect all retail investors up to a certain amount."
Asked what threshold might be applied, the source mentioned
a level of 100,000 euros. This would effectively extend the
protection now enjoyed by savers at a troubled bank to small
investors in its bonds.
After a three-year recession, Italian lenders are struggling
with 360 billion euros ($400 billion) of problem loans, of which
200 billion euros are to borrowers deemed insolvent.
The country is now in talks with the European Commission to
allow public support for its weakest lenders, including Monte
dei Paschi di Siena.
The Commission is charged with ensuring that state aid does
not distort competition. It declined to comment on any such
threshold.
Such state assistance is allowed only in exceptional
circumstances and under bank rescue rules in full force since
January, it is conditional on losses for creditors -- known as
bailing-in. Rome hit bank creditors as part of the rescue of
four small lenders in November, a move that was followed by mass
protests and the suicide of one saver.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has warned
against a discussion about support for Italian banks before the
European Central Bank publishes stress test results on July 29
although many investors want to see a solution by then.
And Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs
meetings of finance ministers, has played down the need for
quick action, saying Italy's banking woes did not represent an
"acute crisis".
But the source said there was now a recognition in Berlin
that the Italians should move to shore up their banks "as fast
and as comprehensively as possible". The source also expressed
concern about a "small solution", saying any deal should address
problems in the entire banking system.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels;
Editing by John O'Donnell and Catherine Evans)