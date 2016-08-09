MILAN Aug 9 Gross bad loans at Italian banks fell 1 percent to 197.91 billion euros ($219.5 billion) in June, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Tuesday.

Problem loans after a three-year recession have become the focus of investor concerns over Italian banks, weighing heavily on shares and proving a headache for the government.

($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)