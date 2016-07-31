* Bank unveiled emergency bailout to avert risk of collapse
* Tuscan lender fared worst in European stress tests
* Plan includes 5 bln euro cash call, huge bad loan sale
* Crisis threatens Italian banking system, regional
contagion
By Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za
MILAN, July 31 With the ink barely dry on its
bailout plan, Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena
faces a Herculean task convincing investors to back a third
recapitalisation in as many years and avert a banking crisis
that would send shockwaves across Europe.
To stave off the risk of being wound down, the world's
oldest bank hastily unveiled the private sector-backed rescue
blueprint late on Friday. It came just hours before the lender
emerged as the worst performer in European stress tests that
showed its capital would be entirely wiped out in a severe
economic downturn.
The plan aims to clean up and bolster the bank's balance
sheet once and for all, restoring to health a lender whose
frailty threatens the wider Italian banking system, the savings
of thousands of retail investors and the increasingly weak
political standing of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
A financial crisis in the euro zone's third-biggest economy
would also risk creating contagion across Europe, a region
already reeling from Britain's decision to leave the EU.
The two-pronged rescue scheme hinges on Monte dei Paschi
raising 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in a cash call to be
completed by the end of the year - a tall order for a lender
that is worth less than 1 billion on the market and has burned
through 8 billion euros from share issues since 2014.
Global investment banks have made a preliminary agreement to
underwrite the rights issue by Italy's third biggest bank.
But this is subject to conditions, including that the second
prong of the bank's plan is successful: the sale of 9.2 billion
euros of bad loans via a mammoth securitisation, whose sheer
size is unprecedented in Italy.
As the bank's shares - which have lost nearly 80 percent of
their value this year - brace for Monday's market reaction to
the bailout scheme, senior bankers and fund managers are already
questioning the chances of the plan's success.
"Both legs of the plan are potentially fragile," said
Filippo Alloatti, credit analyst at asset manager Hermes
Investments.
"It will be difficult to complete such a big capital
increase given their track record with past cash calls, and the
securitisation is a monster operation, a puzzle full of moving
pieces that need to fall into place. The execution risk is
significant."
CRISIS MODE
The global coordinators for the cash call, JPMorgan
and Italian investment bank Mediobanca, have secured a
pre-underwriting agreement from another six banks - Santander
, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Credit Suisse
, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America.
But at least three banks - Intesa Sanpaolo,
UniCredit and Morgan Stanley - opted out,
highlighting doubts among investment bankers over whether Monte
dei Paschi can muster enough investor support for its plan.
Also, the pre-underwriting is not a final commitment by the
banks involved to mop up any unsold shares in the rights issue.
Monte dei Paschi has been in crisis mode for years due to a
disastrous acquisition of a regional Italian lender on the eve
of the financial crisis, accumulated losses and a fraud scandal.
Analysts at broker Equita said in a note it would be "almost
impossible" for the lender to raise all the required cash in
current choppy markets.
Italian bank shares have tanked this year as the industry is
weighed down by 360 billion euros in problematic loans, more
than a third of the euro zone's total. Italy's biggest bank by
assets, UniCredit, is also expected to soon tap the market in a
multi-billion euro rights issue that could lure investors away
from Monte dei Paschi's own capital raising.
And market sentiment towards Italy could sour further if a
constitutional referendum in the autumn, on which Renzi has
wagered his job, does not go the prime minister's way.
Monte dei Paschi's management said on Friday it would also
look at other capital-boosting measures, which bankers say could
include the conversion of subordinated bonds into shares, to
reduce the size of its cash call.
EXPOSURE
The banks' preliminary commitment to underwrite the capital
increase is in any case subject to the Tuscan lender moving the
worst of its bad loans off its balance sheet and into a special
vehicle which will have to sell them.
The loans will be securitised, with a senior tranche of 6
billion euros benefiting from an Italian government guarantee,
the 1.6 billion euro mezzanine tranche being bought by Atlante,
a private-sector bank-rescue fund, and the riskiest or junior
portion left with Monte dei Paschi shareholders.
But it is unclear how much of the senior tranche will fetch
the investment grade required for the government guarantee to
kick in. Sources close to the deal said the process could take a
year as a due diligence of the underlying loans needs to be
completed for rating agencies to gauge their worthiness against
an uncertain economic backdrop for Europe post-Brexit.
JPMorgan has taken on additional exposure to the deal by
committing to grant a syndicated bridge loan of around 6 billion
euros to finance the special vehicle and give it breathing space
to engineer the securitisation of the loans.
JPMorgan did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
"It will be challenging to place the senior tranche as only
part of it will potentially be eligible and assisted by GACSs
(government guarantees). Part of the 6 billion will not be
investment grade and it will be difficult to place," said LC
Macro Chief Economist Lorenzo Codogno, a former chief economist
at the Italian treasury.
Meanwhile, the Atlante fund is scrambling to beef up its
coffers by around 2 billion euros with contributions from the
post office, private pension funds and other institutions.
Despite the daunting obstacles, analysts say that if the
rescue is successful, it could be replicated to help other
Italian banks offload their bad loans and restore confidence in
the sector.
"Italy is on a good course to solve its banking issues.
However, leaving aside some near-term re-pricing of risk, this
is not yet a turning point," said Codogno.
($1 = 0.8944 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by
Pravin Char)