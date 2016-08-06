MILAN Aug 6 State intervention is not required
to support Italy's banks but the government will focus on
measures aimed at supporting the restructuring of the lenders,
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told daily il Sole 24
Ore in an interview published on Saturday. He also said:
* A state-funded backstop for Monte dei Paschi's
bailout plan is not needed, the role of the state is solely that
of guarantor in the sales of bad loans.
* New European rules on bail-in - hitting investors in a
troubled bank before public money is used to prop it up - have
created unexpected reactions in different countries.
* The government is examining measures that could help the
banks to improve their business models - "a process that could
have implications even on employment levels."
* The government cannot, however, think of tailor-made rules
just for one sector otherwise it translates into state aid.
* The violent reactions of the markets after the Brexit vote
and the European stress tests on banks were "as expected."
* When Italy's 1.8 percent target ratio for deficit to GDP
was agreed with the European Union, the economic scenario was
different and the subsequent growth slowdown has to be taken
into consideration.
* Italy's next budget law will have to focus on measures
aimed at increasing growth and productivity and to stimulate
public and private investments.
