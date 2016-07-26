MILAN, July 26 The Italian unit of HSBC and
other foreign banks were asked to invest in a new fund Italy is
trying to set up to buy bad loans, the company's chief
executive, Marzio Perrelli, said on the sidelines of a
conference in Milan.
"We were contacted, but in the context of a general sounding
out of all the foreign banks," Perrelli said.
Italy's government is looking for ways to support struggling
lenders without breaking European Union state aid rules that
require investors to take a hit first, to shield taxpayers.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Steve Scherer,
editing by Isla Binnie)