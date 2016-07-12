(Adds quotes of Italian and Czech ministers, details)
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, July 12 Italy's finance minister
sought on Tuesday to ease worries that his country's battered
banking sector may pose risks to the euro zone, and said that
recapitalisation needs for its weakest lenders were overstated.
Italian banks, struggling with capital shortfalls and 360
billion euros ($399.53 billion) worth of non-performing loans,
have become a focus of concern in Europe, particularly after
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Pier Carlo Padoan said Italy's banking woes had not been
discussed at a regular two-day meeting of European finance
ministers in Brussels that ended on Tuesday, although several
ministers from other countries openly commented on the issue.
Speaking to a larger-than-usual group of foreign reporters
at a news conference, Padoan said Italy's "banking system is
solid and has only a very few specific critical situations". He
did not single out any specific lender.
Czech finance minister Andrej Babis tweeted on Tuesday
during the meeting: "Everyone is talking about Brexit as a big
problem, but that is just speculation. The health of some
Italian banks may be a bigger problem for Europe."
Asked about Babis's comments, Padoan declined to respond
directly but told the news conference it was "unfounded" to say
that Italian banks pose a high risk.
Babis' remarks echoed similar comments by the Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney who said earlier on Tuesday Italian
banks posed economic risks and some may need to be
recapitalised.
"There is a perception of the Italian banking system that is
completely distorted in terms of figures, bad loans and
recapitalisation needs that may be necessary," Padoan said,
without giving figures on banks' possible capital needs.
Italy is in talks with the EU's executive European
Commission to find a way of supporting its weakest banks,
including Monte dei Paschi di Siena within the strict
framework of EU rules, which dictate that private investors must
take losses before state aid can be granted to lenders.
Rome wants to limit losses for private investors, a category
that includes thousands of Italian savers. When the Italian
government wiped out small investors in the rescue of four tiny
lenders in November, mass protests and the suicide of one saver
followed.
Any public intervention would be done "in full protection of
households and savers," Padoan said.
On Monday, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said that bailouts would have an impact on private
investors.
The Italian government is planning "precautionary
instruments" to be deployed to back lenders, if needed, and
"completely in line with EU rules", Padoan said.
Rome is working on a scheme to buy bank shares in case
market-driven recapitalisations may not be feasible.
Under stricter EU rules, in place since January, lenders can
receive state aid only after European stress tests reveal a
capital shortfall. Padoan acknowledged this precondition during
the news conference.
The results of the next European banking tests will be
announced on July 29, which gives the Italian government less
than three weeks to agree a plan with Brussels.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
(Additional reporting by Isla Binnie in Rome and Jan Lopatka in
Prague; Editing by Catherine Evans)