BRUSSELS, July 12 Outside perceptions of the
Italian banking system are distorted, even in terms of what
recapitalisation its institutions might need, Economy Minister
Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.
Italy's banks, struggling with capital shortfalls and 360
billion euros ($399.53 billion) worth of non-performing loans,
have become a flashpoint of concern in Europe, particularly
after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said earlier on Tuesday
Italian banks posed economic risks and some may need to be
recapitalised.
Padoan said perceptions of the system were "completely
distorted" and said Italian banks were "solid". He gave no
detail about the potential recapitalisation needs of any banks.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Isla Binnie)