(Corrects timing of stress test results in quote)

BRUSSELS, July 11 There should be no speculation about the fate of Italian banks before the results of a stress test on them are known, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

"I think we will get the results of a stress test that the European banking supervisor has carried out in the second half of this month," Schaeuble said ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

"We should not speculate before we have the results," he added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)