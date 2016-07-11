(Corrects timing of stress test results in quote)
BRUSSELS, July 11 There should be no speculation
about the fate of Italian banks before the results of a stress
test on them are known, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Monday.
"I think we will get the results of a stress test that the
European banking supervisor has carried out in the second half
of this month," Schaeuble said ahead of a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers in Brussels.
"We should not speculate before we have the results," he
added.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)