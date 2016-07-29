ROME, July 29 The economy minister on Friday
welcomed a privately funded rescue of Italy's third-largest
lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, saying the bank
could now develop an industrial plan to help the real economy.
"The government acknowledges with great satisfaction the
operation launched today by Monte dei Paschi di Siena," Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in a statement.
"It is a market deal that will allow the bank to strengthen
its capital and totally offload its bad loans," he added.
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)