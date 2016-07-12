PRAGUE, July 12 The health of Italy's banks may
be a bigger problem for Europe than Britain's decision to leave
the European Union, Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on
his Twitter account while attending an EU finance ministers'
meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.
"Everyone is talking about Brexit as a big problem, but that
is just speculation," he said. "The health of some Italian banks
may be a bigger problem for Europe."
Rome is aiming to approve a decree offering banks a state
guarantee to help them sell their bad loans by the beginning of
August, a source close to the matter said on Monday, with the
first portfolio ready for sale.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)