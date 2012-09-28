BERLIN, Sept 28 Italy's Finance Minister
Vittorio Grilli said in Berlin on Friday that the euro zone's
bank supervision plans should not be slowed down despite the
worries about speed.
"We are absolutely convinced it is necessary and feasible to
do it quickly," Grilli told reporters at a business seminar. "We
back this deadline (set by the Commission)."
"If there are concerns about not going too fast they should
be taken into account but this cannot in itself be an excuse for
slowing it down."
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has repeatedly
cautioned against expectations that a deal could be reached by
the end of the year, a target set up euro zone leaders.
Schaeuble was also at Friday's seminar but Grilli said they
had not had time for a one-on-one discussion on the matter.
Differences of opinion over what precisely is needed to
create a banking union among the euro zone's 17 countries and
other EU states that decide to join have plagued discussions
since the start.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown)