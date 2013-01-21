BRUSSELS Jan 21 Italy's economic output will
expand at a rate of around 1 percent a year from 2014, which is
not enough to create jobs and substantially bring down the
country's public debt, the country's economy minister said on
Monday.
"The Italian economy will grow slightly above 1 percent from
2014. This is not really adequate and the country needs to enact
a series of structural reforms," Economy Minister Vittorio
Grilli told the European Parliament's influential economic and
monetary affairs committee.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Franceso Guarascio; editing by
Rex Merrifield)