BRUSSELS Jan 21 Italy's economic output will expand at a rate of around 1 percent a year from 2014, which is not enough to create jobs and substantially bring down the country's public debt, the country's economy minister said on Monday.

"The Italian economy will grow slightly above 1 percent from 2014. This is not really adequate and the country needs to enact a series of structural reforms," Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli told the European Parliament's influential economic and monetary affairs committee. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Franceso Guarascio; editing by Rex Merrifield)