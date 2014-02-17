BRUSSELS Feb 17 The European Union's economic
chief Olli Rehn said on Monday he was confident that Italy's new
government would continue with fiscal consolidation, debt
reduction and reforms to boost the country's competitiveness.
Italian center-left leader Matteo Renzi said earlier on
Monday he would begin talks to form a new government within 24
hours, and expected to lay out a program of reforms to be
completed over the next few months.
He has promised a radical program of action to lift Italy
out of its most serious economic slump since World War Two, but
will have to deal with the same unwieldy coalition which failed
to pass major reforms under its previous leader.
"I'm confident that democratic Italian institutions will
facilitate a smooth formation of a new government and I'm
confident that the new government will aim at tackling the
problems of economic competitiveness of Italy, high level of
public debt and I trust that the government will continue to
pursue economic reforms and maintain a consisten line in fiscal
consolidation," Rehn told a news conference.