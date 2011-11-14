by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - The volatility on BTPs over the last
few weeks has been extraordinary but enough to remind portfolio
managers, reserve managers and banks of the need to trim
Eurozone sovereign risk in general. Putting a technocratic
government in power and having the IMF babysit the reform
process are steps that will help move Italy in the 'right'
direction but are not enough to see investors prefer to sit
tight on their existing holdings. As the contract high on Dec
Schatz today shows, the only real safe haven in the Eurozone is
Germany.
The way in which the crisis has progressed so far suggests
that portfolio and reserve managers were willing to believe
that there was light at the end of the debt crisis tunnel.
Having reached a crucial juncture with Italy these longer
term investors can no longer live on a strategy of hope and
every ECB- or sentiment-driven opportunity is now a reason to
trim/exit exposure. The price action shows that this is not
just about Italy but also positions on Spain, Austria and
France.
What has changed over the last few weeks is the lack of
confidence in the avenues that were thought able to help
alleviate the stress in the system. The EFSF was supposed to be
the vehicle to defend Italy and Spain via leverage but this is
clearly going to be difficult judging by the way in which
investor sentiment has evolved. The EFSF 02/22 bond that was
sold last week at MS+104bps is currently trading at 120bps
highlighting how investors are going to remain grudging buyers
at best.
Clearly, investors see that if the ECB does eventually play
a bigger role in containing the crisis then it will be after
the crisis has worsened and Italian debt yields and European
core yields (France in particular) come under severe pressure.
The unpalatable option of increased ECB buying of
peripheral debt will require the crisis to get worse as Germany
remains reluctant to see the ECB's balance sheet absorb
sovereign risk. Longer term investors cannot afford to take a
bet on the ECB coming to the rescue especially given the
alternative risk of a euro breakup.
Over the coming weeks Italy will likely revisit the highs
on yields and spreads this will likely be accompanied by France
and Austria also revisiting the wides on spreads. We expect
Spain in particular to play catch-up to the re-pricing that has
happened to Italy and for the 10-year Spain/Italy spread to go
to flat (currently at 60bps).
(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)