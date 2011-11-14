by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - The volatility on BTPs over the last few weeks has been extraordinary but enough to remind portfolio managers, reserve managers and banks of the need to trim Eurozone sovereign risk in general. Putting a technocratic government in power and having the IMF babysit the reform process are steps that will help move Italy in the 'right' direction but are not enough to see investors prefer to sit tight on their existing holdings. As the contract high on Dec Schatz today shows, the only real safe haven in the Eurozone is Germany.

The way in which the crisis has progressed so far suggests that portfolio and reserve managers were willing to believe that there was light at the end of the debt crisis tunnel.

Having reached a crucial juncture with Italy these longer term investors can no longer live on a strategy of hope and every ECB- or sentiment-driven opportunity is now a reason to trim/exit exposure. The price action shows that this is not just about Italy but also positions on Spain, Austria and France.

What has changed over the last few weeks is the lack of confidence in the avenues that were thought able to help alleviate the stress in the system. The EFSF was supposed to be the vehicle to defend Italy and Spain via leverage but this is clearly going to be difficult judging by the way in which investor sentiment has evolved. The EFSF 02/22 bond that was sold last week at MS+104bps is currently trading at 120bps highlighting how investors are going to remain grudging buyers at best.

Clearly, investors see that if the ECB does eventually play a bigger role in containing the crisis then it will be after the crisis has worsened and Italian debt yields and European core yields (France in particular) come under severe pressure.

The unpalatable option of increased ECB buying of peripheral debt will require the crisis to get worse as Germany remains reluctant to see the ECB's balance sheet absorb sovereign risk. Longer term investors cannot afford to take a bet on the ECB coming to the rescue especially given the alternative risk of a euro breakup.

Over the coming weeks Italy will likely revisit the highs on yields and spreads this will likely be accompanied by France and Austria also revisiting the wides on spreads. We expect Spain in particular to play catch-up to the re-pricing that has happened to Italy and for the 10-year Spain/Italy spread to go to flat (currently at 60bps).

