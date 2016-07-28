MILAN, July 28 Former Italian industry minister
and Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Corrado Passera will present on
Friday a rival rescue plan for troubled lender Monte dei Paschi
di Siena, three sources close to the matter said on
Thursday.
The new proposal would be different from the one being
drafted by JP Morgan and Mediobanca for the
Tuscan lender, which is racing against the clock to put together
a privately-backed bailout to soothe regulators' concerns over
its stability.
Banking sources says results of European bank stress tests,
due to be published on Friday evening, will show the bank has
insufficient capital to withstand an economic downturn.
Passera has sent details of an alternative plan to the bank
and will formally submit it to the lender's board on Friday.
Swiss bank UBS is involved among others in Passera's plan,
the sources said, confirming an earlier report by Italian
newswire Ansa. Sources did not give further details of the
proposal.
Monte dei Paschi and UBS declined to comment. It was not
possible to reach Passera.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Silvia Aloisi, writing by
Francesca Landini)