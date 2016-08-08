(Repeats story that ran Sunday with no changes to text)
* Troubled Italian lender among Europe's top fee payers
* Proposed cap hike to cost 250 million euros in
underwriting fees
* Bad loans sale and bridge financing to generate additional
fees
* Banks want top jobs despite high risk
By Pamela Barbaglia and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Aug 7 Italy's troubled lenders are
offering lucrative opportunities for investment banks, with
Monte dei Paschi di Siena set to pay some of the
highest fees in Europe this year to arrange its high stakes
rescue plan.
The emergency deal, orchestrated by Mediobanca and JPMorgan,
to save the 544-year-old bank, will incur about 250 million
euros ($278.43 million) in underwriting fees for a proposed 5
billion euro capital hike, according to three sources involved
in the deal.
That comes on top of nearly 400 million euros the bank has
paid in the past two years for other capital hikes.
There is no certainty the proposed rescue plan will proceed,
but if it is carried out successfully, investment banks working
with Monte dei Paschi will have generated a payday of close to 1
billion euros over the past three years, though the bank's
market value currently stands at 747 million euros.
"The scale of fees that potentially are there in the Italian
banking market - from restructurings and consolidation - are
substantial," said Peter Hahn, professor of banking at the
London Institute of Banking & Finance.
Monte dei Paschi emerged as the worst performer in European
stress tests on July 29 and Italy's largest lender, UniCredit
, was also among the banks which fared badly.
Monte dei Paschi's poor showing in the tests - which
predicted its capital would be wiped out if there was a severe
economic downturn - came despite it tapping investors for cash
twice since 2014.
Last year the bank paid 130 million euros to a pool of banks
for a 3 billion euro cash call. In 2014 it spent more than any
other company in Europe on investment banking fees, paying
advisers nearly $304 million for its 5 billion capital hike,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
By contrast Deutsche Bank paid about 119 million
euros ($133.18 million) in 2014 to underwriters for its 8
billion euro capital hike, according to the prospectus for its
rights issue.
A spokeswoman for Monte dei Paschi declined to comment for
this story.
If successful, the bank's rescue plan will see even higher
fees as it involves the creation of a special purpose vehicle
(SPV) to hoover up Monte dei Paschi's bad loans.
That part of the plan could net banks up to 300 million
euros, sources said, pointing to the need for a 6 billion euro
syndicated bridge loan to provide financing to the special
purpose vehicle to begin buying up the debt.
A bridge loan - which Monte dei Paschi said in its
turnaround plan is a possibility - is seen by sources as
inevitable since the timetable to split the Tuscan lender into a
good and bad bank and simultaneously raise cash is too tight.
Monte dei Paschi and its global coordinators JPMorgan and
Mediobanca aim to carry out the cash call by the end of the
year, most likely in November, the sources said.
JPMorgan and Mediobanca declined to comment for this
article.
RISKY DEAL
The large bill reflects the risk that the deal will not
happen because investors are reluctant to sign up to the capital
increase due to Monte dei Paschi's history of failed turnaround
plans, uncertain market conditions and fear of increased
exposure to the euro zone's third largest economy.
"It is way more expensive than any other equity capital
markets (ECM) deal in Europe because of the risk profile of the
transaction," said a London-based analyst who stressed the
"country risk" adds to the operational complexity of the
transaction.
The bank has said it would plug capital shortfalls and
restore its health by splitting into a good and bad bank. The
plan envisages the sale of 9.2 billion euros in bad loans and a
5 billion-euro capital increase.
But none of the dozens of banks contacted by the troubled
lender in recent weeks to form an underwriting consortium have
made firm commitments to guarantee its proposed 5 billion euro
cap hike, sources said.
Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel said on Friday
"this is a pre-underwriting agreement which by definition is not
a hard underwriting and is not a commitment."
The lack of commitment means the plan can still fall apart.
Any failure of the world's oldest bank would damage the
entire Italian banking system and could spark contagion across
Europe so Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has pressured
Italian and international investment banks to make the rescue
work, sources said.
A spokesman for the Italian government, however, told
Reuters he was not aware of any pressure on banks.
The government does not want to mount its own rescue because
European rules say this would mean imposing losses on
bondholders and depositors above 100,000 euros.
The absence of financial support from the government also
pushes up the size of the fees. Freeman consulting estimates the
fees will be between 2.5 and 4 percent of the overall equity
raised compared to 0.5 to 1 percent if the government were to
intervene.
Adding to the overall uncertainty in Italy is a referendum
on constitutional reform that Renzi called for October. He has
said he will stand down if he loses support - a gamble that
could revive market turbulence in Italy just before the planned
November cash call.
FIGHTING FOR BUSINESS
For large investment banks Monte dei Paschi is seen as a
portal to other lucrative deals including the upcoming capital
hike for UniCredit.
"Industries that restructure and reconfigure create lots of
fees and it's important to be there," said Hahn.
Until June, UBS and Citigroup had acted as Monte dei
Paschi's main advisors. For the past two years they have tried
to find the bank a merger partner without success.
The Swiss bank, under its charismatic investment bank
president Andrea Orcel, also acted as global coordinator for
Monte dei Paschi's previous capital hikes in 2014 and 2015.
However JPMorgan, whose lending, trading and investing
activities in Italy amounted to $6.8 billion in 2015, won
government's support for its rescue plan in July, along with
Mediobanca, after its chief executive Jamie Dimon met Renzi in
Rome, sources said.
As a result, the U.S. bank - which has Italy's former
finance minister Vittorio Grilli as chairman of its corporate
and investment bank in Europe, the Middle East and Africa - will
be one of the top earners in Monte dei Paschi's overhaul if the
plan goes ahead, sources said.
It has offered to arrange a 6 billion euro syndicated bridge
loan to help Monte dei Paschi gain breathing space to engineer
the securitization of its bad loans while seeking to raise cash.
Banks which sign up to the loan will end up holding chunks
of Monte dei Paschi's debt if they fail to find investors - a
risk that JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon says he is willing to take.
"If we could pull something like that off, that would be
great for Italy," he said in a CNBC interview.
(Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Giselda Vagnoni;
Editing by Anna Willard)